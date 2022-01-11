Kazakh President fires salvo at predecessor

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Almaty

11 January 2022 23:06 IST

‘Regime built a layer of rich people’

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued rare criticism of his long-ruling predecessor on Tuesday, and said he expected Russian-led forces to leave the troubled Central Asian country in the next 10 days.

The oil-rich country’s descent into chaos has laid bare infighting at the top of a government once dominated by Mr. Tokayev’s mentor, 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Addressing lawmakers in a video conference, Mr. Tokayev fired an eyebrow-raising broadside at Mr. Nazarbayev.

Mr. Tokayev, 68, said Mr. Nazarbayev’s rule had created “a layer of wealthy people, even by international standards”.

“The time has come to pay tribute to the people of Kazakhstan and help them on a systematic and regular basis,” Mr. Tokayev added, noting that “very profitable companies” would be asked to pay money into a state fund.