Kate, Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Britain is putting on a display of birthday pageantry for King Charles III.

Published - June 15, 2024 04:31 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, front, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive for the ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, London, on June 15, 2024.

Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, front, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive for the ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, London, on June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance on Saturday since surgery five months ago revealed the presence of cancer.

Kate, wearing a pale outfit, rode in a carriage with her children at the "Trooping the Colour", an annual military parade held in central London to mark the official birthday of the British monarch, King Charles.

Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte travel along The Mall for the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, London, Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte travel along The Mall for the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

