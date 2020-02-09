Kashmir would continue to remain cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy: Qureshi

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the Kashmir issue would continue to remain the “cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy“.
Chairing a meeting here with the leaders from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a follow-up to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the PoK’s Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on February 5, Mr. Qureshi said that a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia region.
“Kashmir would continue to remain the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry (FO).
During the meeting, which was also attended by PoK leader Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the participants called for the complete removal of lockdown on communication and media in the Kashmir valley.
