GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karabakh dissolution not valid, says separatist leader

The statement appeared to undo a historic move.

December 23, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Yerevan

AFP

The leader of Armenian separatists, who were ousted from the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan this year, on Friday said his previous decree ordering the dissolution of separatist institutions was not valid.

The statement appeared to undo a historic move by the separatists to dissolve the disputed territory that was at the centre of two costly wars between Armenia and Azerbaijan — in 2020 and in the 1990s.

Azerbaijan sent troops to Karabakh on September 19 and after just one day of fighting the Armenian separatist forces that had controlled the disputed region for three decades surrendered and agreed to reintegrate with Baku.

On September 26, separatist president Samvel Shahramanyan issued a decree ordering the dissolution of the separatist institutions by January 1, 2024.

The breakaway republic "will cease to exist," by the year's end, the decree said.

But in a surprise move on Friday, Shahramanyan rolled back on the announcement in comments given in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

"There is no document... of the Republic of Artsakh (Karabakh) stipulating the dissolution of government institutions."

His office told AFP separately that the September 26 decree was "empty paper," adding: "No document can lead to the dissolution of the republic, which was established by people's will."

Both Yerevan and Baku are unlikely to support the continued functioning of separatist institutions as they are close to signing a peace agreement based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.

Almost the entire ethnic-Armenian population — more than 100,00 people — fled Karabakh for Armenia, following Baku's takeover.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.