Karabakh capital struck by rockets, drones

07 October 2020 22:24 IST

Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces broke out over the disputed region more than a week ago and both sides have accused the other of targeting civilian areas.

The capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region was targeted in heavy strikes by Azerbaijani forces overnight and Wednesday morning, an AFP correspondent said.

The shelling in Stepanakert was the most intensive night-time bombardment in the city of more than 50,000 people.

France on Wednesday accused Turkey of “military involvement” on the side of Azerbaijan, the latest volley in a war of words between Paris and Ankara.

“The new aspect is that there is military involvement by Turkey, which risks fuelling the internationalisation of the conflict,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told Parliament.

Turkey has been accused of deploying fighters from Syria to support Azerbaijan in the fighting.