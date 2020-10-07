International

Karabakh capital struck by rockets, drones

The capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region was targeted in heavy strikes by Azerbaijani forces overnight and Wednesday morning, an AFP correspondent said.

Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces broke out over the disputed region more than a week ago and both sides have accused the other of targeting civilian areas.

The Hindu Explains | What’s behind the Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes?

The shelling in Stepanakert was the most intensive night-time bombardment in the city of more than 50,000 people.

France on Wednesday accused Turkey of “military involvement” on the side of Azerbaijan, the latest volley in a war of words between Paris and Ankara.

“The new aspect is that there is military involvement by Turkey, which risks fuelling the internationalisation of the conflict,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told Parliament.

Turkey has been accused of deploying fighters from Syria to support Azerbaijan in the fighting.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2020 10:24:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/karabakh-capital-struck-by-rockets-drones/article32797165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story