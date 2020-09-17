International

Watch | Kamikatsu: The zero-waste town in Japan

The Hindu Net Desk 17 September 2020 13:17 IST
Updated: 17 September 2020 13:17 IST

A video on Kamikatsu, Japan’s first zero-waste municipality 

Kamikatsu in Japan is a small town that is about 40 kilometres from Tokushima city. It is fast moving towards becoming the country’s first zero-waste municipality. Residents of this town have spent over two decades reusing, recycling and reducing. The sorting of garbage in Kamikatsu is done in an effective manner. There are over 45 separate categories for their waste segregation. The town has no trash collection system. Residents transport the household waste themselves to a local facility.

