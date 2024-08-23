Kamala Harris warns Americans of consequences of putting Trump back in White House

Kamala Harris has used her presidential acceptance speech to present herself as a leader who could unite all Americans to chart a “new way forward" and warned them of "extremely serious" consequences of putting her Republican rival Donald Trump back in the White House.

Vice President Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, on Thursday night accepted her party's nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, becoming the second woman to do so for the Democratic Party after former first lady Hillary Clinton.

The 59-year-old leader walked on stage to thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the audience. Chants of “Yes You Can!” erupted before her remarks.

Taking the stage at the United Center in Chicago to accept her nomination, Ms. Harris, who was a tough prosecutor in California before becoming U.S. Vice President, said she is no stranger to unlikely journeys.

"On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey on behalf of Americans, like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams and look out for one another, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination the United States," she said.

She fondly remembered her mother Shyamala Gopalan and said that she misses her every day, especially when she is on the verge of breaking the highest glass ceiling of the United States.

She said the November 5 election is the most important in America's history.

“Our nation with this election has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans," she said in her 40-minute speech.

Vice President Harris outlined her plans for a “new way forward” if she’s elected to be the 47th president of the United States.

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations. A president who leads - and listens. Who is realistic, Practical and has common sense. And always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that has been my life’s work,” Ms. Harris said.

She laid out the consequences of electing former president Trump, 78, to a second term.

“In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man, but the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious,” she warned.

She spoke about the “chaos and calamity” of his years in the Oval Office and also pointed to him questioning election results in 2020 when he lost his reelection bid to Biden.

“Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes. When he failed, he sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol where they assaulted law enforcement officers. When politicians in his own party begged him to call off the mob and send help, he did the opposite. He fanned the flames,” she said.

Ms. Harris also highlighted that Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in a hush-money case and that a federal jury in his civil defamation trial found that the former president had sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll.

“He was found guilty of fraud by a jury of everyday Americans, and separately found liable for committing sexual abuse,” she said.

In describing her “unexpected” ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden decided to leave the race in July, Ms. Harris said that she is “no stranger to unlikely journeys.”

“America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys,” Ms. Harris said.

Ms. Harris said she remembers her mother every day and the values that she instilled in her and said that she misses her every day, especially when she is on the verge of breaking the highest glass ceiling in the United States.

Her mother, she said, taught her to “never do anything half-assed.”

If elected, Ms. Harris would break one of the highest glass ceilings left for women in the United States - that of occupying the country's top office.

She also wished her husband, Doug Emhoff, a happy anniversary at the top of her remarks.

Thursday was the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary.

She said she would ensure America strengthens and not abdicate its global leadership.

"I will make sure that we lead the world into the future on space and Artificial Intelligence, and that America-not China-wins the competition for the 21st century. And that we strengthen not abdicate our global leadership," Ms. Harris, 59, said in her address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Ms. Harris, who will take on former president Trump in the November 5 election, said her Republican rival doesn’t fight for the middle class.

"Instead, he fights for himself and his billionaire friends. He will give them another round of tax breaks that will add five trillion dollars to the national debt," she said.

Ms. Harris also called for reforming the broken immigration system.

“We can create an earned pathway to citizenship- And secure our border. America, we must also be steadfast in advancing our security and our values abroad,” she said.

Ms. Harris has said that, if elected the commander-in-chief of the US, she will ensure that the country always has the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world, Israel can defend itself and Ukraine and NATO allies are not abandoned.

"And I will not cosy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim-Jong-Un, who are rooting for Trump. Because they know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favours. They know Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable—because he wants to be an autocrat,’” she said.

"As President, I will never waver in defence of America’s security and ideals. Because, in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand—and where the United States of America belongs,’ she said.

Ms. Harris said as Vice President, she has confronted threats to security, negotiated with foreign leaders, strengthened alliances, and engaged with brave troops overseas.

“As commander-in-chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world. I will fulfil our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families,” she said.

"And I will always honour, and never disparage, their service and their sacrifice," she said.

Trump, on the other hand, threatened to abandon NATO. He encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade America's allies, she said.

Trump said Russia could “do whatever the hell they want", she alleged.

Ms. Harris said five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, she met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to warn him about Russia’s plan to invade.

"I helped mobilise a global response— over 50 countries—to defend against Putin’s aggression. And as President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies,’ she said.

On the disastrous Gaza war, she said: "President Biden and I are working around the clock. Because now is the time to get a hostage deal and ceasefire done. Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself."

Trump reacted to Harris’ speech in real-time on Truth Social.

“IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?” Trump posted.

The former president posted in rapid succession, criticizing Ms. Harris’ speech, saying “A lot of talk about childhood,” and “Too many ‘Thank yous,’ too rapidly said.” Trump repeatedly questioned why Ms. Harris hadn’t already accomplished the policy proposals she had put forward as part of her reelection campaign while serving as vice president.

“She said, ‘Chart a new way forward,’ but she’s had three and a half years, and has done nothing but HARM!” Trump wrote.

Her speech, at only 38 minutes, was the 12th-shortest in modern history, while her opponent Trump holds the record for the three longest acceptance speeches in American political history.

