Kamala Harris turns 60, but prefers to talk about Trump's age

Kamala Harris has increasingly raised questions about Donald Trump's fitness to be the next U.S. president.

Updated - October 21, 2024 02:31 am IST - Stonecrest, United States

AFP
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during Sunday service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, U.S. on October 20, 2024.

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during Sunday service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, U.S. on October 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Kamala Harris turned 60 on Sunday (October 20, 2024) in the final stretch of a knife-edge U.S. election battle with 78-year-old Donald Trump, as she urged a Black congregation in Georgia to embrace compassionate values while others "spread hate, sow fear and cause chaos."

Ms. Harris, speaking at a Baptist megachurch near Atlanta, did not mention Mr. Trump by name but the crowd — after spontaneously serenading her with "Happy Birthday" — nodded knowingly to her allusions to her Republican rival.

Georgia is one of the key States that are expected to decide the November 5 election. Both candidates were planning events later Sunday in another of those states, Pennsylvania, which both sides see as a must-win.

With just over two weeks before Election Day, the Democratic vice president and the Republican former president are in a fierce race.

Ms. Harris, addressing the enthusiastic Black churchgoers — normally a strongly Democratic demographic — delivered a temperate speech, telling the tale of the Good Samaritan but also using it to exhort the crowd to vote and "shine the light in moments of darkness."

Indeed, Mr. Trump is using increasingly angry and dark language in the campaign.

He has likened undocumented migrants to animals, threatened revenge against his perceived enemies, praised autocrats like Vladimir Putin of Russia and described America as a ruined nation only he can fix.

"Where we go from here is up to us as Americans and as people of faith," Ms. Harris said. "What kind of country do we want to live in — a country of chaos, fear and hate, or a country of freedom, compassion and justice?"

In other events, Ms. Harris has increasingly raised questions about Mr. Trump's fitness to be president.

"Now he's ducking debates and canceling interviews because of exhaustion," Ms. Harris told a rally Saturday in Atlanta, mocking his rambling, off-script speeches.

The former president himself has surprised attendees at his rallies with sometimes bizarre references, including a ribald allusion Saturday to the anatomy of a famous golfer.

But Mr. Trump's age and spontaneous remarks have not appeared to be a deal-breaker for voters, as polls show a close battle ahead.

'Across the finish line'

Ms. Harris had also sought to goad Mr. Trump with a report on October 12 that described her "excellent health", but the ex-president's campaign insisted he, too, is "in perfect and excellent health to be Commander-in-Chief".

The Republican running for a second go in the White House countered Ms. Harris's accusations with a marathon speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday, a day after saying she "doesn't have the energy of a rabbit."

Published - October 21, 2024 02:30 am IST

