Kamala Harris to urge Israeli PM Netanyahu to end the war and suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet the visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House this week, but will not be able to preside over a joint session of the U.S. Congress which would be addressed by him, according to her aide.

“We anticipate the Vice President will convey her view that it is time for the war to end in a way where Israel is secure, all hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can enjoy their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination. And they will discuss efforts to reach agreement on the ceasefire deal,” an aide to Vice President Harris told PTI.

Mr. Netanyahu is scheduled to address a joint session of the US Congress on July 24. This will be his fourth address to a U.S. Congress, the most that any foreign leader has delivered.

“The Vice President is meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu this week at the White House. This meeting is separate from President Biden’s planned meeting. The Vice President is travelling to Indianapolis on July 24 for a previously scheduled event and will be unable to preside over Prime Minister Netanyahu’s planned address to a joint session of Congress,” the aide said.

House Speaker slams Harris for skipping the joint session

The joint session is normally presided over by the Vice President, but Ms. Harris would not be able to attend this because of her pre-scheduled event in Indianapolis.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had invited Mr. Netanyahu for the joint address, slammed Harris for skipping the meeting. “Madam Vice President, you say you want to be the leader of the free world and yet you can’t bring yourself to sit behind our most important strategic ally at this moment. That is not a good look for you. It’s not a good look for America. It’s not a good look for her party that she aims to lead,” he told reporters at a news conference here.

However, Ms. Harris’ aides defended the decision and insisted that not too much be read into the absence. “Her travel to Indianapolis on July 24 should not be interpreted as a change in her position with regard to Israel. This is a statement confirming her travel plans,” her aide told PTI responding to a question on the criticism of this coming from her political opponents.

Harris’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security

According to the aide, throughout her career, Ms. Harris has had an unwavering commitment to the security of Israel. “That remains true today,” the aide said.

“Since October 7, she has been deeply engaged with Israeli officials as part of our administration’s support for Israel as it works to eliminate the threat of Hamas. She has spoken regularly with President Herzog and met with him once. And she met with then-War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz. She has joined more than 20 calls between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu,” said the aide.

Ms. Harris has repeatedly condemned Hamas’ brutal attack on October 7 and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself. “She has met with families of Americans held hostage and met with former hostages, including just last month, when she met with a former Israeli hostage who survived sexual assault in captivity and hosted an event at the White House that highlighted Hamas’ horrific sexual violence,” the aide said.

“Through her meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, she will continue her intensive engagement on the conflict in Gaza. We anticipate she will underscore her commitment to ensure Israel can defend itself from threats from Iran and Iranian-backed militias, including Lebanese Hizbullah and Hamas. She will again condemn Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack on October 7, and horrific sexual violence. She will reiterate her deep concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the loss of innocent life,” the aide said.

First diplomatic test

According to The New York Times, in her first week as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Harris will confront the most politically divisive issue in US foreign policy as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel pays an official visit to Washington.

“Netanyahu’s trip throws a spotlight on the views of Ms. Harris, who has emerged as a forceful voice on the Israel-Hamas war, particularly in discussing the plight of innocent Palestinians. In a civil rights speech in Selma, Ala., this year, Ms. Harris garnered widespread attention for calling for an “immediate ceasefire” and assailing Israel for creating a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza,” the daily said.

