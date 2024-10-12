GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kamala Harris to release medical report confirming fitness for presidency: campaign

The medical report aims to put pressure on rival Donald Trump to publish his own health records.

Published - October 12, 2024 03:19 pm IST - Washington

AFP
Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris has decided to release her medical report confirming fitness for presidency on October 12, 2024.

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris has decided to release her medical report confirming fitness for presidency on October 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Democratic White House candidate Kamala Harris will release a medical report on Saturday (October 12, 2024) confirming her fitness to be president, her campaign said, aiming to put pressure on rival Donald Trump to publish his own health records.

An adviser to 59-year-old Harris’s campaign said the report would conclude: “She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

Key takeaways from Donald Trump-Kamala Harris debate

The U.S. Vice President’s team aims to put the spotlight on the physical health and mental acuity of 78-year-old former president Trump, who has so far refused to release any detailed medical information.

Republican Trump became the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history after 81-year-old President Joe Biden withdrew from the White House race in July.

Mr. Biden passed the torch to Ms. Harris after a disastrous debate against Mr. Trump raised concerns in the Democratic Party about his own mental sharpness.

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump face off in final TV debate as America awaits next twist

But Mr. Trump’s apparent vitality means that his age has not so far weighed against his chances in the polls, in a knife-edge battle with Ms. Harris in the November 5 presidential election.

Ms. Harris’s campaign drew attention to a recent series of articles in the New York Times that raised concerns about the fact that Mr. Trump had failed to disclose basic information about his health.

The newspaper also published an analysis of Mr. Trump’s language showing that his speeches are increasingly long, “confused” and vulgar, which it said were seen by experts as a possible sign of cognitive change.

Mr. Trump insists he is fully fit, but he has not released any full medical report for his campaign.

In late 2023, Mr. Trump released a note from his former White House doctor declaring him to be in “excellent” health, but it was short on details and did not say what tests Mr. Trump had undergone when he had a physical in September 2023.

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris spar over economy and abortion in tense debate

The same doctor, Ronny Jackson, issued a statement in July after Mr. Trump’s ear was wounded by an assassin’s bullet at a rally in Pennsylvania, saying the former President was doing well.

Mr. Trump meanwhile boasted about a cognitive test he had underwent with Jackson while president in 2018 — but then immediately flubbed his doctor’s name, calling him “Ronny Johnson.”

If Mr. Trump wins the election in November, he would be 82 at the end of his second term in the Oval Office.

Published - October 12, 2024 03:19 pm IST

