Kamala Harris hails Biden in surprise Democratic convention appearance

Kamala Harris said Democrats would be "forever grateful" to U.S. President Joe Biden as she made a surprise appearance Monday at the start of a party convention in Chicago that will crown her as the new presidential nominee.

Thousands of delegates gave the vice president a rapturous reception ahead of what is expected to be a bittersweet farewell address by the 81-year-old Biden following his decision to quit the 2024 White House race.

"I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president Joe Biden," said Ms. Harris to cheers from the crowd as she took the stage.

"Joe, thank you for your historic leadership for your lifetime of service to our nation. We are forever grateful to you."

In the space of a few breathtaking weeks, America's first female, Black and South Asian vice president has turned the presidential race upside down, breathing new life into the Democratic Party and wiping out Republican rival Donald Trump's lead in the polls.

She will give her keynote speech at the culmination of the convention on Thursday.

Later Monday, Mr. Biden will be facing the party that pushed him out of the race over concerns about his age, but is getting a hero's welcome as Democrats thank him for stepping aside for Harris.

Mr. Biden insisted that he was at peace with his decision, despite reports that he is still angry at being forced out.

"I am," Mr. Biden told reporters when asked if he was ready to pass the torch to Ms. Harris, as he did a sound check at the convention center.

Protesters breach fence

Protests against the war in Gaza earlier shadowed the opening day of the Democratic convention, with thousands of demonstrators marching through Chicago.

A small group of around 100 protesters broke off from a larger march involving thousands of people and targeted the metal barriers surrounding the United Center on the first day of the party gathering.

Police in blue helmets with shields and carrying black batons prevented them from getting to the inner cordon. One demonstrator clad in black was carried out by their arms and legs by several officers.

Activists have called for mass demonstrations throughout the week against the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel's war on Hamas following the Palestinian militant group's deadly October 7 attacks.

But they failed to spoil the mood among Democrats as they celebrate a rapid turnaround in an election they had until recently feared they would lose.

The White House said Mr. Biden was continuing to fine-tune his speech after his arrival in Chicago and "looks forward to addressing his party and the nation."

"It is a fulfilling moment for him and he's excited," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters travelling with Mr. Biden on Air Force One.

The aging president will have his family behind him too, with his daughter Ashley and wife Jill set to introduce his primetime speech to thousands of delegates.

Former secretary of state and first lady Hillary Clinton, who lost to Mr. Trump in the 2016 election, will also address the convention on Monday.

'Very sad'

The day will undoubtedly bring mixed emotions for Mr. Biden.

But as he sees out the last months of his presidency, he will be all too aware that his legacy hinges on whether Ms. Harris can beat the 78-year-old Mr. Trump — and that if she doesn't, many will blame him for clinging on so long.

Delegates gathering in Chicago were already preparing for an emotional farewell.

"Tonight we honor President Joe Biden and his legacy," said Luciano Garza, 61, from south Texas.

"It's surreal, it's very sad, but we're hopeful, and what he has done is pass the torch on to Kamala Harris, who will continue his legacy and her own policies."

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has been sent into a tailspin by what he calls the "coup" by Democrats.

He tried to drag the attention back to himself with a rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Monday in which he highlighted what he called Ms. Harris's "craziness" and said she "has no idea what the hell she's doing" on the economy.

While Democrats meet in Chicago, the Republican is crisscrossing the country, with rallies scheduled in Michigan, North Carolina and Arizona through the week. Republicans in the House of Representatives also lodged a formal impeachment report against Mr. Biden.