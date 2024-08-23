Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination at DNC, invites voters to chart a ’new way forward’

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told voters they have a chance to chart a "new way forward" as Americans this November, as she accepted her party's presidential nomination Thursday (August 22, 2024) night at the Democratic National Convention.

Ms. Harris walked onstage to thunderous applause and a long standing ovation as convention-goers chanted her name, before beginning her remarks.

“Our nation with this election has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past,” Ms. Harris said, as she accepted the nomination. “A chance to chart a New Way Forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.”

Ms. Harris' address in Chicago caps a whirlwind eight weeks in American politics and manifests the stunning reversal of Democratic fortunes just 75 days until Election Day. Party leaders, who had publicly despaired over President Joe Biden's candidacy after his disastrous debate against Republican Donald Trump, were jubilant both at the historic nature of Ms. Harris' candidacy and their buoyed hopes for this November.

“America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys," she said.

Just a month after Mr. Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her to replace him atop the Democratic ticket, Ms. Harris was looking to make the most of her chance to define herself and her political vision to voters on her own terms before an audience of millions.

Ms. Harris talked about being raised primarily by her mother after her parents divorced in a small apartment in San Francisco’s East Bay, and being raised as well by friends and caregivers who were “family by love.” She also detailed a key part of her political origin story, when Wanda, her best friend from high school, confided in her that she was being abused by her stepfather and came to live with Harris' family.

“That is one of the reasons I became a prosecutor. To protect people like Wanda,” Ms. Harris said.

Ms. Harris is the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to accept a major party's presidential nomination, and if elected, she would be the first female U.S. president. As she took the stage, she saw a sea of female delegates and Democratic supporters wearing white — the colour of women’s suffrage — the movement that culminated with American women securing the right to vote in 1920.

A festive mood filled the United Center all evening, with a packed audience including running mate Tim Walz dancing and singing along to a mix of pop and classic rock. Two of Ms. Harris' young grandnieces were brought onstage by actress Kerry Washington to remind the convention how to correctly pronounce her first name. At the girls' direction, one side of the arena shouted “comma” and the other “la.”

Ms. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, spoke a day after Mr. Walz, her choice for running mate, thanked the packed Chicago arena for “ bringing the joy ” to the election.

