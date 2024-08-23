GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination at DNC, invites voters to chart a ’new way forward’

Kamala Harris's address in Chicago caps a whirlwind eight weeks in American politics and manifests the stunning reversal of Democratic fortunes just 75 days until Election Day

Updated - August 23, 2024 09:20 am IST

Published - August 23, 2024 09:00 am IST - CHICAGO

AP
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves after speaking on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 22, 2024.

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves after speaking on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told voters they have a chance to chart a "new way forward" as Americans this November, as she accepted her party's presidential nomination Thursday (August 22, 2024) night at the Democratic National Convention.

Joe Biden delivers final DNC speech, gets rousing ovation from Democrats as he endorses Kamala Harris

Ms. Harris walked onstage to thunderous applause and a long standing ovation as convention-goers chanted her name, before beginning her remarks.

“Our nation with this election has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past,” Ms. Harris said, as she accepted the nomination. “A chance to chart a New Way Forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.”

Ms. Harris' address in Chicago caps a whirlwind eight weeks in American politics and manifests the stunning reversal of Democratic fortunes just 75 days until Election Day. Party leaders, who had publicly despaired over President Joe Biden's candidacy after his disastrous debate against Republican Donald Trump, were jubilant both at the historic nature of Ms. Harris' candidacy and their buoyed hopes for this November.

“America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys," she said.

Just a month after Mr. Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her to replace him atop the Democratic ticket, Ms. Harris was looking to make the most of her chance to define herself and her political vision to voters on her own terms before an audience of millions.

Ms. Harris talked about being raised primarily by her mother after her parents divorced in a small apartment in San Francisco’s East Bay, and being raised as well by friends and caregivers who were “family by love.” She also detailed a key part of her political origin story, when Wanda, her best friend from high school, confided in her that she was being abused by her stepfather and came to live with Harris' family.

Barack Obama gives rousing endorsement for Kamala Harris at DNC; warns about Trump

“That is one of the reasons I became a prosecutor. To protect people like Wanda,” Ms. Harris said.

Ms. Harris is the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to accept a major party's presidential nomination, and if elected, she would be the first female U.S. president. As she took the stage, she saw a sea of female delegates and Democratic supporters wearing white — the colour of women’s suffrage — the movement that culminated with American women securing the right to vote in 1920.

A festive mood filled the United Center all evening, with a packed audience including running mate Tim Walz dancing and singing along to a mix of pop and classic rock. Two of Ms. Harris' young grandnieces were brought onstage by actress Kerry Washington to remind the convention how to correctly pronounce her first name. At the girls' direction, one side of the arena shouted “comma” and the other “la.”

Ms. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, spoke a day after Mr. Walz, her choice for running mate, thanked the packed Chicago arena for “ bringing the joy ” to the election.

Related Topics

USA / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.