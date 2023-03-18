‘Kailasa has not deceived anyone’: Nithyananda’s ‘country’ responds to sister-city controversy

March 18, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

Self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda’s “United States of Kailasa” has responded to recent criticism of its authenticity after it was reported that 30 cities in the U.S. were conned into signing ‘sister-city’ agreements with the fake nation.

The official Twitter handle of the godman released a statement saying that “Kailasa and its representatives have not deceived anyone nor are we fake”.

“Organizations representing Kailasa, have established sister city relationships with many cities around the world, including Newark, to continue our humanitarian services and promote global peace through better understanding of diverse cultures,” read the statement.

The sister-city agreement between Newark and the fake “United States of Kailasa” was inked on January 12 this year and the signing ceremony took place at City Hall in Newark. The U.S. State later rescinded the agreement, citing deceptive circumstances surrounding the fictional country and terming the incident as “regrettable”.

The statement by Kailasa blamed racism in the media for the lack of recognition of the ‘nation’.

“There have been instances of Hinduphobia and racism in the media, attempting to delegitimize the revival of the Hindu civilizational nation through the consistent spread of disinformation, hate speech, and religious shaming,” it said.

“It is important to note that Jagadguru Mahasannidhanam (SPH) Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam has been formally trained, initiated, anointed, and elected by his predecessors as per Hindu religious customs. He is not a self-styled godman.”

Nithyananda, an Indian fugitive, claims to have founded the “United States of Kailasa (USK)“ in 2019 and according to its website, counts “two billion practising Hindus” among its population. Nithyananda is wanted in India on several charges of rape and sexual assault – allegations he denies.

