Kabul to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners if violence eases: Ghani spokesman
The Afghan government will gradually release 5,000 Taliban prisoners starting this week if the insurgents significantly reduce violence, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman said Wednesday, paving the way for peace talks following a U.S. withdrawal deal.
The government will “release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a gesture of goodwill” starting Saturday, with another 3,500 to be freed after negotiations begin, Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter.
