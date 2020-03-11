International

Kabul to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners if violence eases: Ghani spokesman

Ashraf Ghani. File | Photo Credit: AP
AFP Kabul 11 March 2020 05:51 IST
Updated: 11 March 2020 02:39 IST

The Afghan government will gradually release 5,000 Taliban prisoners starting this week if the insurgents significantly reduce violence, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman said Wednesday, paving the way for peace talks following a U.S. withdrawal deal.

The government will “release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a gesture of goodwill” starting Saturday, with another 3,500 to be freed after negotiations begin, Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter.

