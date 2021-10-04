Kabul IS cell destroyed, say Taliban

Blood trail: A Taliban fighter walking past the the Eid Gah mosque where the blast happened.

Kabul

04 October 2021 22:52 IST

The move comes after an attack on a mosque in the Capital that killed 5 persons

The Taliban said on Monday they had destroyed an Islamic State cell in the Afghan capital, hours after a suspected IS attack on a mosque killed five persons.

After overrunning Kabul seven weeks ago, the hardliners have set up an interim Afghan government, but still face attacks from the regional branch of the Islamic State.

The Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said fighters carried out the operation in the north of Kabul on Sunday evening.

“As a result of the operation, which was very decisive and successful, the IS centre was completely destroyed and all the IS members in it were killed,” Mujahid said on Twitter.

Witnesses and AFP journalists heard blasts and gunfire in the capital at the time of the raid, and images posted to social media showed a large explosion and a fire at the scene.

Kabul resident and government employee Abdul Rahaman said that a “large number” of Taliban special forces attacked at least three houses in his neighbourhood.

“The fighting continued for several hours,” he said, adding the sound of weapons kept him awake all night.

The operation took place within hours of a deadly attack targeting a prayer ceremony at the Eid Gah mosque in memory of Taliban spokesman Mujahid's mother, who died last week.

A government cultural commission official said that five persons died and 11 were wounded, adding the casualties included both civilians and Taliban members.

“We have also arrested three persons in connection with the blast,” he said.

On Monday, Mujahid told AFP that an investigation was still ongoing but “initial information suggests that Daesh-linked groups may have carried out the attack”.