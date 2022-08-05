World

Blast in Afghanistan’s Kabul kills at least eight- official

A Taliban fighter stands guard. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters KABUL August 05, 2022 22:41 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 22:41 IST

An explosion in a Shia residential area in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Friday killed eight people and wounded 18 more, police said.

"The explosion happened in a crowded place," said Khalid Zadran, the city's police spokesman.

Video shared on social media purportedly of the blast site showed men rushing to help the injured after the incident.

