Justin Trudeau takes aim at China on human rights

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned China that its “coercive diplomacy,” repressive measures in Hong Kong and detention of Uighur Muslims are counterproductive for itself and the rest of the world.

Mr. Trudeau took aim at Beijing’s record as he marked the 50th anniversary of Canada establishing diplomatic ties with China.

“We will remain absolutely committed to working with our allies to ensure that China’s approach of coercive diplomacy, its arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens alongside other citizens of other countries around the world is not viewed as a successful tactic by them,” he said on Tuesday.

He also noted Canada’s “concern for the protection of human rights and places like Hong Kong and... with the Uighurs.” Canada will work with “like-minded nations around the world, to impress upon China that its approach to internal affairs and global affairs is not on a particularly productive path for itself or for all of us”.

