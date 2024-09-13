GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Justin Timberlake given community service in drunk driving case: U.S. media

On June 18, the 43-year-old entertainer was pulled over in the town of Sag Harbor, about 160 kilometers east of New York City, after police observed his BMW go through a stop sign and struggle to stay within road lanes

Published - September 13, 2024 10:49 pm IST - New York

AFP
Singer Justin Timberlake addresses the media after his appearance in court in Sag Harbor, New York, U.S., September 13, 2024.

Singer Justin Timberlake addresses the media after his appearance in court in Sag Harbor, New York, U.S., September 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pop star Justin Timberlake was handed a sentence of community service on Friday (September 13, 2024) after he changed his plea to guilty following his arrest for drunk driving, US media reported.

On June 18, the 43-year-old entertainer was pulled over in the town of Sag Harbor, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of New York City, after police observed his BMW go through a stop sign and struggle to stay within road lanes.

Sag Harbor Village Justice Court justice Carl Irace handed Timberlake a community service sentence and ordered the star to make a public statement after the 43-year-old pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while alcohol impaired, The New York Post reported.

The officer who pulled over the "Cry Me a River" singer said he was in no fit state to drive.

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the police report said.

Published - September 13, 2024 10:49 pm IST

Related Topics

USA / pop music

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.