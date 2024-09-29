GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Justice or assassination: leaders react to Israel’s killing of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

The killing of the Iran-backed group’s chief has intensified fears of all-out war in the Middle East

Updated - September 29, 2024 08:14 am IST - Paris

AFP
Supporters of a Pakistani Shiite Muslim group ‘Imamia Student Organization’ hold the portrait of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, during a protest against the killing of him, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Supporters of a Pakistani Shiite Muslim group ‘Imamia Student Organization’ hold the portrait of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, during a protest against the killing of him, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

World leaders warned of potential repercussions on Saturday (September 28, 2024) after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah announced its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli air strike on a suburb of Beirut.

The killing of the Iran-backed group’s chief has intensified fears of all-out war in the Middle East.

Hassan Nasrallah killed: Hamas says ‘assassination’ will only strengthen resistance; Iran says Hezbollah leader’s ‘path to continue’

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed “a measure of justice”.

Iran

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref warned Israel that Nasrallah’s death would “bring about their destruction”, Iran’s ISNA news agency quoted him as saying.

The foreign ministry of Iran, which finances and arms Hezbollah, said Nasrallah’s work will continue after his death. “His sacred goal will be realised in the liberation of Quds (Jerusalem), God willing,” spokesman Nasser Kanani posted on X.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced five days of public mourning.

United States

Mr. Biden said Nasrallah’s death was “a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians”.

No ceasefire yet, says Israeli envoy, defends Israel war a year after October 7 attacks

Washington supports Israel’s right to defend itself against “Iranian-supported terrorist groups” and the “defence posture” of U.S. forces in the region would be “further enhanced”, Mr. Biden added in a statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Nasrallah was “a terrorist with American blood on his hands” and said she would “always support Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.” 

Leading Republicans in the House of Representatives also welcomed the end of a “reign of bloodshed, oppression, and terror” by “one of the most brutal terrorists on the planet”.

Russia

Russia’s foreign ministry said “We decisively condemn the latest political murder carried out by Israel” and urged it to “immediately cease military action” in Lebanon.

Hassan Nasrallah, the cleric who lived and died in war

Israel would “bear full responsibility” for the “tragic” consequences the killing could bring to the region, the ministry added in a statement.

Germany

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told ARD television that the killing “threatens destabilisation for the whole of Lebanon”, which “is in no way in Israel’s security interest”.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described Nasrallah as “the leader of a terrorist organization that attacked and killed innocent civilians, causing immense suffering across the region”.

But he called for more to be done to protect civilians in the conflict, adding: “We urge calm and restraint during this critical time.”

Britain

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a post on X that he had spoken with the Lebanese premier.

How will Hezbollah chief Nasrallah’s killing impact West Asia?

“We agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the bloodshed. A diplomatic solution is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people,” he said.

France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot demanded Israel “immediately stop its strikes in Lebanon” and said it was opposed to any ground operation in the country.

France also “calls on other actors, notably Hezbollah and Iran, to abstain from any action that could lead to additional destabilisation and regional conflagration”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

United Nations

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said he was “gravely concerned by the dramatic escalation of events in Beirut in the last 24 hours”.

Hamas

Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel sparked the devastating war in Gaza that drew in fellow Iran-backed groups including Hezbollah, called Nasrallah’s killing “a cowardly terrorist act”.

Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrike

“We condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric Zionist aggression and targeting of residential buildings,” Hamas said in a statement.

Palestinian Authority

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas offered his “deep condolences” to Lebanon for the deaths of Nasrallah and civilians, who “fell as a result of the brutal Israeli aggression”, according to a statement from his office.

Huthis

The Iran-backed Yemeni rebels, who have been firing on ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Hamas, said in a statement that Nasrallah’s killing “will increase the flame of sacrifice, the heat of enthusiasm, the strength of resolve” against Israel, with their leader vowing Nasrallah’s death “will not be in vain”.

Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country maintains diplomatic relations with Israel but who has been a sharp critic of its offensive in Gaza, said on X that Lebanon was being subjected to a “genocide”, without referring directly to Nasrallah.

Netanyahu says Israel 'settled the score' with Nasrallah's killing

Cuba

In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called the killing a “cowardly targeted assassination” that “seriously threatens regional and global peace and security, for which Israel bears full responsibility with the complicity of the United States.”

Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei reposted on X a message from a member of his council of economic advisers, David Epstein, who hailed the killing. 

“Israel eliminated one of the greatest contemporary murderers. Responsible, among others, for the cowardly attacks in #ARG,” it said. “Today the world is a little freer”.

Who is Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah’s possible new leader?

Saudi Arabia

Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told the U.N. that “this escalation will have... negative repercussions for the entire region”.

“We call upon all parties to show wisdom and to show restraint in order to avoid a true war from breaking out in the region.”

Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed solidarity with Nasrallah and Lebanon. 

“They want to justify it, but to assassinate him, they attacked buildings, housing estates and killed hundreds of people. There’s a word for this: crime.”

Published - September 29, 2024 08:12 am IST

Related Topics

World / Iran / Lebanon / USA / Palestine / Israel / Iraq

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.