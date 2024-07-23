GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Junta chief takes over as acting President

Myanmar’s acting President is on medical leave, duties transferred to the military chief amid ongoing political turmoil.

Updated - July 23, 2024 11:04 am IST

Published - July 23, 2024 04:04 am IST - Yangon

AFP
Min Aung Hlaing

Min Aung Hlaing | Photo Credit: AP

Myanmar’s acting President has taken medical leave and transferred his duties to Military Chief Min Aung Hlaing, the junta said on Monday.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in 2021, deposing the government of democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Also Read: Junta under pressure as fierce fighting breaks out in northeastern Myanmar

On sick leave

Acting President U. Myint Swe “took sick leave and is getting treatment according to his current health situation”, the junta’s information team said in a statement.

“Acting President duties have been handed over... to the chairman of State Administration Council,” he said, using the name the junta calls itself.

Myint Swe was Vice-President under the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi that the military ousted in 2021. He was later appointed acting President by the junta. He had been suffering “psychomotor retardation and malnutrition,” state media said on Friday.

