ADVERTISEMENT

Julian Assange will not be immediately extradited, U.K. court rules

March 26, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - LONDON

In their ruling, two senior judges said he had a real prospect of successfully appealing against extradition on a number of grounds

Reuters

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. File. | Photo Credit: AP

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange was on March 26 given a chance to continue his fight against extradition to the United States after the High Court in London said the U.S. needed to provide more assurances.

U.S. prosecutors are seeking to put Assange (52) on trial on 18 counts, all bar one under the Espionage Act, over WikiLeaks' high-profile release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.

Also read | The extradition saga of Julian Assange

Assange's lawyers in February sought permission to challenge Britain's approval of his extradition to the U.S., arguing his prosecution was politically motivated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In their ruling, two senior judges said he had a real prospect of successfully appealing against extradition on a number of grounds.

The court has given the U.S. authorities an opportunity to provide "satisfactory assurances" on the questions of whether he was able to rely on the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and whether he could be subject to the death penalty.

If those assurances are not forthcoming, then Assange will be granted permission to appeal. A further hearing has been scheduled for May 20.

The U.S. argues the WikiLeaks' revelations imperilled the lives of their agents and there was no excuse for his criminality.

ALSO READ
The pursuit of Assange: On U.S. efforts to WikiLeaks founder

Assange's many supporters hail him as an anti-establishment hero who is being persecuted, despite being a journalist, for exposing U.S. wrongdoing and alleged war crimes.

The U.S. meanwhile said Assange had been charged for "indiscriminately and knowingly" publishing sources' names and not his political opinions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

USA / United Kingdom / judiciary (system of justice)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US