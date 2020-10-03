Julian Assange | Enemy of the state

03 October 2020 21:26 IST

The WikiLeaks founder is fighting extradition to the U.S. in a British court

On April 5, 2010, a 39-minute video was released by a website, called wikileaks.org, that showed gun-sight footage of two U.S. AH-64 Apache helicopters in action during the Iraqi insurgency against the U.S. occupation in 2007. The video showed the helicopter crew firing indiscriminately and killing civilians and two Reuters war correspondents.

The release of the video by WikiLeaks was made possible by the leak of nearly 400,000 documents called the Iraq War Logs from the U.S. Department of Defense databases by the intelligence analyst Bradley Manning (who later referred herself as Chelsea), who acted as a whistle-blower. Ms. Manning had copied these files into a CD-ROM and uploaded them onto a WikiLeaks dropbox.

The War Logs’ release was followed by the publication of several news stories based on thousands of leaked diplomatic cables that were also released by Ms. Manning, leading to significant public exposure of the ways, lifestyles and attitudes of the elite in various countries. The WikiLeaks model — using crytographic tools to protect sources and allowing for anonymous “leaks” of sensitive information (that could also be in public interest) to be published — suddenly bought forth a new model of extensive investigative journalism into areas that were relatively shielded from the public eye. It is difficult not to associate WikiLeaks with the efforts of one individual — Julian Assange, the 49-year-old Australian by birth and who personified and organised it, even if the portal was maintained and sustained by hundreds of volunteers across the globe.

Asylum in Embassy

Ten years since the release of the Iraq War Logs, Mr. Assange is undergoing trial in the U.K. on whether he should be extradited to the U.S. to face charges related to the leaking of classified documents that exposed U.S. war crimes. Seven of those years were spent in asylum in the small Ecuador Embassy in London, after Mr. Assange refused extradition to Sweden to face charges of rape, which were later dismissed by Swedish prosecutors. The then Ecuador President Rafael Correa had extended asylum to Mr. Assange, but he could not guarantee safe passage for travel as British authorities threatened arrest as soon as he left the Embassy premises. Mr. Assange had always indicated that extradition to Sweden was a ploy for him to be handed over to the U.S., where Ms. Manning was convicted by court martial in July 2013 for violating the Espionage Act and underwent rigorous imprisonment before her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in January 2017.

Mr. Assange continued to front the activities of WikiLeaks even during his refuge in the Ecuador Embassy. WikiLeaks published emails sent and received by U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and went on to release Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails that were obtained allegedly by Russian intelligence agency hackers. The DNC email releases hinted at bias by the committee against Bernie Sanders. Mr. Assange denied that the source of the hack was Russian agencies.

In April 2017, the Trump administration’s Justice Department had charged him in a sealed indictment. On May 23, 2019, 18 federal criminal charges under the Espionage Age of 1917 were brought by the Justice Department against Mr. Assange for his involvement in “computer intrusion” and leaking of classified information. In June 2020, the charges were further expanded for conspiracy with hacker groups.

Mr. Assange, in his younger days, was a prodigious teenage hacker who was charged and later let off for activities related to invasion into private computers. He later went onto become a “cypherpunk” — an activist who uses cryptography and privacy-enhancing technologies to promote social and political change — a path that led him to found WikiLeaks. The site went on to become a key outlet for whistleblowers. This propelled him into becoming a “global hacktivist” of sorts but his ploy to use WikiLeaks as a means to influence the bipolar U.S. politics has complicated his public image.

It remains to be seen whether the U.K. court will consider his plea not to be extradited on merits of his role as a publisher of sensitive information, something that has been performed by news organisations the world over.