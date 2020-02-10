International

JUI-F chief to lead anti-government protests in major Pakistani cities

Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Fazlur Rehman said the JUI-F and its allied parties will hold a public gathering on February 23 in Karachi, in Islamabad on March 1 and March 19 in Lahore.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced that he will launch a campaign against the Imran Khan-led government by holding protests in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad in the coming days.

Rehman made the announcement on Sunday after holding a consultative meeting with allied parties in Lahore, reports The News International.

Fazlur Rehman further said the JUI-F and its allied parties will hold a public gathering on February 23 in Karachi, in Islamabad on March 1 and March 19 in Lahore.

The announcement was in line with what JUI-F’s secretary general had stated last month.

In a press conference on January 30, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri had announced that his party would resume its campaign against the federal government.

The campaign comes after last year’s failed ‘Azadi March’ carried out by the JUI-F and other opposition parties asking the incumbent government to step down.

