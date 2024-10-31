ADVERTISEMENT

Judge sets hearing on political donation from Elon Musk’s political organisation helping Donald Trump

Published - October 31, 2024 11:06 am IST - PHILADELPHIA

A Philadelphia judge is set to hold a hearing in the city prosecutor’s bid to shut down Elon Musk’s $1 million-a-day sweepstakes in battleground states

AP

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk speaks as Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. president Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the site of the July assassination attempt against Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Philadelphia judge is holding a hearing on Thursday (October 31, 2024) morning in the city prosecutor’s bid to shut down Elon Musk’s $1 million-a-day sweepstakes in battleground states. The giveaways come from Musk’s political organisation, which aims to boost Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, filed suit on Monday (October 28, 2024) to stop the America PAC sweepstakes, which is set to run through Election Day. Judge Angelo Foglietta will hear motions on the issue in a City Hall courtroom.

Matthew Haverstick, one of several lawyers representing the defendants, declined to say on late Wednesday (October 30, 2024) if Mr. Musk would attend the hearing.

The sweepstakes is open to people in battleground states who sign a petition supporting the Constitution.

Mr. Krasner has said he could still consider criminal charges, saying he is tasked with protecting the public from both illegal lotteries and “interference with the integrity of elections.”

Election law experts have raised questions about whether it violates federal law barring someone from paying others to vote. Mr. Musk has cast the money as both a prize as well as earnings for work as a spokesperson for the group.

Mr. Krasner, in the suit, said that America PAC and Musk “are indisputably violating Pennsylvania’s statutory prohibitions against illegal lotteries and deceiving consumers.”

Both Mr. Trump and Ms. Harris have made repeated visits to the state as they fight for Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes.

Mr. Musk, who founded SpaceX and Tesla and owns X, has gone all in on Mr. Trump this election, saying he thinks civilization is at stake if he loses. He is undertaking much of the get-out-the-vote effort for Trump through his super PAC, which can raise and spend unlimited sums of money.

He has committed more than $70 million to the super PAC to help Mr. Trump and other Republicans win in November.

