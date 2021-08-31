Joy in Taliban heartland, the ‘graveyard of superpowers’

Kandahar

31 August 2021 22:57 IST

Supporters poured on to the streets of Kandahar to celebrate

Thousands of Taliban supporters on Tuesday poured on to the streets of Kandahar, the spiritual birthplace of the Islamist movement, waving flags and shouting “God is greatest”, celebrating the momentous U.S. exit from Afghanistan.

A chorus of car horns filled the main square of Afghanistan’s second-biggest city as a joyous crowd hailed the withdrawal of the last American troops after a 20-year war.

Volleys of “Allahu akbar, Allahu akbar” (God is greatest) rang out across Shaheedan Square, which was awash with men and boys in traditional clothing, many waving the black-and-white Taliban standard.

Kandahar is in the ethnic Pashtun heartland of the Taliban, where the hardline group was founded and from where it rose to power in 1996.

In a video clip from Shaheedan Square, posted on social media, a man named Abdullah said: “Today is the independence day of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. We congratulate all the Muslim brothers and the entire Afghan nation.

“We have raised the flag of Prophet Muhammad and we will raise this flag over the entire world.”

“We have defeated the superpower! Afghanistan is the graveyard of superpowers!” a few supporters shouted from pick-up trucks and motorbikes as they drove around the city in the sunshine brandishing automatic weapons.