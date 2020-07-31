International

Joshua Wong calls his disqualification from Hong Kong poll “invalid and ridiculous”

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong attending a news conference regarding his disqualification as a candidate in elections for the legislature, in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong attending a news conference regarding his disqualification as a candidate in elections for the legislature, in Hong Kong.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

He says the new national security law is a “legal weapon used against dissidents”.

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Friday the reasons for disqualifying him from running in elections for the legislature were “invalid and ridiculous.”

Mr. Wong said in a statement Hong Kong's new national security was a “legal weapon used against dissidents”.

On Thursday, Hong Kong disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, including Mr. Wong, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national security laws.

