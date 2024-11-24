 />

Jordan security forces kill man who opened fire near Israeli Embassy

The shooting happened early Sunday in the Rabiah neighbourhood of Amman, the Jordanian capital

Published - November 24, 2024 08:22 am IST - Amman

Authorities in Jordan say they shot and killed a man who opened fire on a police patrol near the Israeli Embassy, an attack that left three police officers hurt.

The shooting happened early Sunday (November 24, 2024) in the Rabiah neighbourhood of Amman, the Jordanian capital.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said in a statement that a man was shooting in the area, and police pursued the shooter.

“He was chased and surrounded, so he started firing gunshots at the security force, which in turn applied the rules of engagement, which resulted in the killing of the perpetrator,” the statement said.

It did not identify the shooter.

Israel and Jordan reached a peace deal in 1994. Tensions have been high between the two countries amid the Israel-Hamas war, which has decimated the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon.

