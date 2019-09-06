Johnson seeks a way to end Brexit impasse

Prime Minister Boris Johnson kept up his push for an early election as a way to break Britain’s Brexit impasse, as lawmakers moved to stop the U.K. leaving the European Union next month without a divorce deal.

Mr. Johnson suffered another setback as his own brother quit the government on Thursday, saying it was not serving the national interest.

Mr. Johnson remained determined to secure an election, after lawmakers on Wednesday rejected his attempt to trigger a snap poll. House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told Parliament that a vote would be held on Monday on a new motion calling for an election.

Mr. Johnson’s office said the Prime Minister would appeal directly to the public, arguing in a speech later that politicians must “go back to the people and give them the opportunity to decide what they want.”

Mr. Johnson’s determination to lead Britain out of the EU on October 31, come hell or high water, is facing strong opposition from lawmakers, including members of his own Conservative Party who oppose a no-deal Brexit.

In a personal blow, the Prime Minister’s brother, Jo Johnson, quit the government, saying he could no longer endure the conflict “between family loyalty and the national interest.”

Mr. Jo had served as an Education Minister in his older brother’s government, despite his opposition to leaving the EU without a divorce deal. He said on Thursday that he would also step down from Parliament.

After just six weeks into the Prime Minister’s office, his plans to lead the U.K. out of the EU are in crisis. He is caught between the EU, which refuses to renegotiate the deal it struck with Mr. Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May. Ms. May and a majority of lawmakers are opposed to leaving without an agreement. Most economists say a no-deal Brexit would cause severe economic disruption and plunge the U.K. into recession.

Mr. Johnson’s solution is to seek an election that could shake up Parliament and produce a less troublesome crop of lawmakers. It is a risky gambit as Opinion polls don’t point to a clear majority for the Conservatives.

On Wednesday, the PM asked Parliament to back an October 15 election, after lawmakers moved to block his plan to leave the EU on October 31, even if there is no withdrawal agreement to pave the way. But Parliament turned down his motion.