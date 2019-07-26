‘Johnson putting U.K. on collision course with EU’

International

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was quoted as saying in Belfast.

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has deliberately set Britain on a “collision course” with the EU over Brexit negotiations, Ireland’s Foreign Minister was quoted as saying on Friday.

“He seems to have made a deliberate decision to set Britain on a collision course with the European Union and with Ireland in relation to the Brexit negotiations,” Simon Coveney was quoted by Irish state broadcaster RTE as saying in Belfast. “I think only he can answer the question as to why he's doing that.”

In his maiden parliamentary speech as Prime Minister on Thursday, Mr. Johnson promised to press ahead with plans to reopen the deal agreed with the EU — despite firm pushback from other EU leaders. Tension around the withdrawal deal centres on the so-called backstop — a mechanism designed to preserve the EU’s single market and prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

‘Very unhelpful’

But on Thursday Mr. Johnson hardened rhetoric around a no-deal Brexit, which would see Britain leave the trading bloc without cushioning measures on October 31 if a deal cannot be brokered.

Mr. Coveney said Johnson’s remarks were “very unhelpful”. “... We’ll have to wait and see whether that message coming from London changes,” he said.

