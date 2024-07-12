Joe Biden’s defiant press conference falls flat as he introduces Ukraine President Zelensky as ‘President Putin’

A defiant Joe Biden insisted Thursday that he will run for another term as U.S. president and beat Donald Trump, as a string of verbal gaffes at a major summit threw a harsh new spotlight on his fitness.

In a high stakes press conference at the end of the NATO summit in Washington, the 81-year-old acknowledged the need to "allay fears" among Democrats but said he was determined not to step aside.

His bid to portray himself as in command was undermined by introducing Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as his Russian foe Vladimir Putin earlier in the day, and then referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Vice President Trump" at the news conference.

Mr. Biden's candidacy has been in crisis since a disastrous debate performance against Mr. Trump two weeks ago renewed concerns around his age — and the rare solo press conference, lasting about an hour, was designed to show he still has what it takes.

"I'm the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once, and I will beat him again," Mr. Biden said of Mr. Trump.

Already the oldest president in U.S. history, Mr. Biden said he was "not in this for my legacy" but to "complete the job I started."

The president has faced a steady drumbeat of Democrats calling for him to abandon his 2024 candidacy, fearing that Mr. Trump is in a position to beat him.

More calls from House representatives came Thursday night after the news conference.

Mr. Biden made clear he supported Ms. Harris — who as vice president would take over from him in the event of an emergency, but is also seen by a growing number of Democrats as a stronger candidate at the top of the ticket.

'Pace myself'

Amid reports that Mr. Biden's campaign was quietly testing Ms. Harris's strength in a theoretical match-up against Mr. Trump, the president said he would not have picked her if "she was not qualified to be president."

He also denied reports that he needed to go to bed by 8 p.m., a time at which he was still holding his news conference on Thursday.

But after blaming his debate debacle on a mixture of jet lag and a cold he admitted it would be "smarter for me to pace myself a little more."

He stressed too that neurological exams showed he was in "good shape" and said he would take another if his doctors recommended one, but they hadn't.

Mr. Biden also fielded a series of foreign and domestic policy questions with detailed if occasionally meandering answers and relatively few slip-ups, though he did mix up Europe and Asia.

With questions swirling about his ability to hold his own against autocratic leaders like Mr. Putin or China's Xi Jinping, Mr. Biden said he was "ready to deal with them now and three years from now."

Yet his relatively assured performance failed to stop the bleeding, with three more Democratic lawmakers calling for him to quit the race, bringing the total to 17.

Mr. Trump meanwhile mocked Mr. Biden over his gaffes during the press conference itself.

"Crooked Joe begins his 'Big Boy' Press Conference with, 'I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president... Great job, Joe!" Mr. Trump said on his Truth Social site.

