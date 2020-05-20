International

Joe Biden wins primary in Oregon

Joe Biden.

Photo Credit: File

Former Vice-President Joe Biden won Oregon’s Democratic presidential primary, outpacing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who both suspended their campaigns earlier in the year.

President Donald Trump, who was unopposed, won the Oregon GOP presidential contest.

In the Republican Senate primary, Jo Rae Perkins won. Mr. Perkins will face Democratic incumbent Senator Jeff Merkley.

The mail-in primary was complicated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as election workers kept social distancing in county offices while staffing levels were down. Election workers handled ballots with protective equipment.

