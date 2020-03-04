Joe Biden wins 9 States in Super Tuesday race; Bloomberg drops out

Super Tuesday, when fourteen American States voted in the Democratic primaries, was a watershed moment in former Vice-President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s quest for the nomination, as he surpassed his progressive rival, Bernie Sanders by winning strongly in the south.

The crowded democratic field has now been reshaped into a Biden vs. Sanders contest, and battle of identity for the Democratic party — between its centrist or moderate wing represented by the former Vice-President and its progressive wing led by the independent Senator from Vermont, Mr. Sanders.

Tuesday, however, went to Mr. Biden, who won nine of the 14 States in contest. Buoyed by a win in South Carolina on Saturday and with endorsements from other Democrats, including Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race in the last few days, Mr. Biden had won at least 418 delegates (so far) to the nominating convention, relative to Mr. Sanders’s count of 367 delegates.

Mr. Biden had a surprise win in Texas, the State with second most number of delegates, which Mr. Sanders was leading in, according to opinion polls before Super Tuesday. He also won Virginia, and North Carolina.

California, which has the most number of delegates (415), is expected to be won by Mr. Sanders, although by a narrower margin than first expected. Mr. Sanders has won 72 delegates relative to Mr. Biden’s 21, with just under 80% reporting, as per the Associated Press.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same old, same old kind of politics,” Mr. Sanders said to a crowd in Vermont on Tuesday. “ What we need is a new politics that brings working class people into our political movement, which brings young people into our political movement…”

It was a disastrous night for progressive candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren, who came in third in her home state of Massachusetts, which was won by Mr. Biden. Mr. Sanders came in second place. Mr. Sanders narrowly lost Massachusetts to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 primary; Ms. Clinton won the State by a large margin in the general election against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Progressive votes had thus far been split between Ms. Warren, who has won a total of 36 delegates and Mr. Sanders, with some criticising Ms. Warren for not dropping out of the race before Super Tuesday in order to consolidate support for Mr. Sanders, who was way ahead of her. Ms. warren performed poorly among black voters across States — and had a mediocre performance — just 33% among her core group, college-educated white women in Massachusetts, as per the New York Times.

Bloomberg exits race

Former New York Mayor, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who had spent more than $687 million on his campaign so far (and about $ 550 million on ads), performed very poorly on Tuesday and decided to suspend his campaign, endorsing Mr. Biden. Mr. Bloomberg won 12 delegates on Tuesday as per some projections, winning American Samoa, but losing States like Virginia and North Carolina to his closest competitor, Mr. Biden.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden,” Mr. Bloomberg said in a statement.

Mr. Bloomberg said he has known Mr. Biden for a long time and knows his commitment to issues, including gun safety, health care, climate change and good jobs.

“I’ve had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life,” Mr. Bloomberg said. “Today I am glad to endorse him and I will work to make him the next President of the United States.”