Joe Biden unveils January 20 inaugural committee

President-elect Joe Biden is taking the first formal preparations for his January 20 inauguration, unveiling the inaugural committee that will lead arrangements for the day he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris assume their posts.
Mr. Biden is naming Delaware State University president Tony Allen to serve as CEO of his presidential inaugural committee and campaign chief operating officer Maju Varghese as the group’s executive director.
The inaugural committee works in coordination with Congress’ planning group around arrangements for the Capitol ceremony, and organizes inaugural balls and other events surrounding the swearing-in.
The format of those events is up in the air amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which has surged across the country.
In a statement Monday, the inaugural committee said it will work on prioritising keeping people safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while engaging all Americans in the festivities.
