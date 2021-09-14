Joe Biden to host Quad leaders summit in Washington on September 24

The last Quad leaders summit was held virtually in March 2021, owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minsters Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia at the first-ever Quad leaders summit in Washington DC on September 24, the White House announced on Monday.

“Hosting the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” the announcement, which has been anticipated for weeks, said. The summit will discuss deepening ties, fighting COVID-19 and climate change, cooperation on emerging technologies and cyberspace and “promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the White House said.

The last Quad leaders summit was held virtually in March 2021, owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr Modi is expected to also hold bilateral talks with Mr Biden during his Washington visit. He will also address the United Nations General Assembly as part of its ‘High Level Week’ no Saturday, September 26.