Joe Biden to accept Democratic nomination for U.S. Presidency

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Presidency on the fourth and final night (Friday morning India time) of the Democratic National Convention, themed America’s Promise. Mr. Biden was formally nominated on Tuesday night. His running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted her nomination on Wednesday.

Others who will speak include former Vice-Presidential candidates U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang – who dropped out relatively early from the Democratic primary race and endorsed Mr. Biden, will also speak. Senator Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg – all former contenders for the Democratic nomination will speak.

Mr. Biden’s campaign message has been that the country is in need of unity and healing after four years of the Trump presidency. Mr. Biden has talked of how Mr. Trump has divided the country. He has also spoken about his own personal journey: his experiences of grief that came with losing his (first) wife and baby daughter in a car crash and more recently his son, Beau Biden (who died of cancer in 2015), and his wife, Jill Biden, who put the family back together as per Mr. Biden.

The former Vice President has also spoken of his roots in the working-class town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, the struggles of his father who fell upon hard times. Mr. Biden is expected to talk about his plans for an American recovery from the pandemic – an economic plan themed Build Back Better, his climate plan and reclaiming America’s reputation in the world.

“Every American must now decide. Can America be a place where faith is about healing and not exclusion? Can we become a country that lives up to the truth that Black lives matter? Will we handle questions of science and medicine by turning to scientists and doctors? What will we do to make America into a land where no one who works full time can live in poverty?” Mr. Buttigieg will say.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in-person in Pennsylvania. He accused Mr. Biden of “abandoning” the state.

“He left. He abandoned Pennsylvania, he abandoned Scranton. He was here for a short period of time,” Mr. Trump said.

“He’s been there [in Washington DC] for 47 years and now he’s going to come here and make a change? I don’t think so,” said Mr. Trump.