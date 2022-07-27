World

Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends strict isolation

U. S. President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: AP
AP WASHINGTON July 27, 2022 20:05 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 20:05 IST

U. S. President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

That’s according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Mr. Biden’s physician.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes that Mr. Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. Dr. O’Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Mr. Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures.

In fact, Mr. Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday.

Mr. Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

