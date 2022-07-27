Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends strict isolation

AP July 27, 2022 20:05 IST

U. S. President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, tested negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday

U. S. President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: AP

U. S. President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. That’s according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Mr. Biden’s physician. Back to the Oval.



Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support. pic.twitter.com/Cfzn1zAKJF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022 Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes that Mr. Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. Dr. O’Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Mr. Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures. In fact, Mr. Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday. Mr. Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.



