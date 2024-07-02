ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Biden slams U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity that benefits Donald Trump

Published - July 02, 2024 11:18 am IST - WASHINGTON

"This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America," Mr. Biden said

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House on July 1, 2024, in Washington. | Photo Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday criticised the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity that was seen as a win for his rival, former President Donald Trump, in forceful remarks from the White House.

Growing clamour for Biden to step down; he says here to stay to defeat Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court found on Monday that Mr. Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can be for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognising for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.

"This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America," Mr. Biden said, adding that no one is above the law. With the Supreme Court decision, he said, "That fundamentally changed."

Mr. Biden is running for re-election against Mr. Trump and has been sharply critical of his rival's actions related to the January 6, 2021, raid on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters, who believed Mr. Trump's false claims that he had won the 2020 election.

Trump gloats over Biden’s debate performance at a Virginia rally

Mr. Biden, 81, was making his first set of remarks at the White House since his shaky debate against Mr. Trump last week led to calls for him to step aside as the Democratic Party's standard-bearer for the election.

After he stumbled over his words on the Atlanta debate stage, his remarks and comportment will be scrutinised for signs that he is up to the job of running for re-election and of governing the country for four more years.

