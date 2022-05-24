Joe Biden says U.S. 'strategic ambiguity' policy on Taiwan unchanged

Joe Biden's latest declaration followed similar insistence from top U.S. officials that a decades-old approach to Taiwan remains in place.

President Joe Biden on May 24 said Washington's "strategic ambiguity" policy for Taiwan remains in place, a day after his comment about readiness to defend the island against a Chinese invasion suggested a change.

"No", Mr. Biden told reporters in Tokyo when asked if the policy was now dead. "The policy has not changed at all. I stated that when I made my statement yesterday."

Mr. Biden's latest declaration followed similar insistence from top U.S. officials that a decades-old approach to Taiwan remains in place.

This includes arming the democratic island for its own defense, while acknowledging China's legal sovereignty and expressing "strategic ambiguity" on whether American troops would ever intervene.

The reassurances follow the President's answer to a question at a press conference in Tokyo on May 23 where Mr. Biden said "yes," when asked if Washington would be willing to get involved militarily in Taiwan's defense.

Taiwan, which is self-ruled and has a thriving trade relationship with the United States, welcomed Mr. Biden's apparent expansion of the U.S. commitment, while China reacted angrily, saying Washington was "playing with fire."

Mr. Biden is visiting Tokyo for meetings with leaders from the Quad group, which also includes Australia, India and Japan. Mr. Biden earlier went to South Korea as part of a trip reinforcing key U.S. trade and military alliances in Asia.