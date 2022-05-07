Joe Biden says U.S. sending another military aid worth $150 million for Ukraine

AP May 07, 2022 06:54 IST

President Biden seeks Congress to approve ‘$33 billion spending package that will last through the end of September’

President Joe Biden speaks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio on May 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

President Joe Biden has authorised the shipment of another $150 million in military assistance for Ukraine for artillery rounds and radar systems in its fight against Russia's invading forces. President Biden on Friday said the latest spending means his administration has "nearly exhausted" what Congress authorised for Ukraine in March and called on lawmakers to swiftly approve a more than $33 billion spending package that will last through the end of September. "We are sending the weapons and equipment that Congress has authorised directly to the front lines of freedom in Ukraine," President Biden said in a statement. "U.S. support, together with the contributions of our Allies and partners, has been critical in helping Ukraine win the battle of Kyiv and hinder (Russia President Vladimir) Putin's war aims in Ukraine." A U.S. official said the latest tranche of assistance includes 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars, jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts.



