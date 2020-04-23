Joe Biden returns donation from comedian Louis CK accused of misconduct

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has refunded a $2,800 donation from Louis CK, a comedian and writer whose career was derailed after five women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The comedian, whose real name is Louis Szekely, donated to Mr. Biden on March 4, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The donation was made the day after the former Vice-President’s commanding win in more than a dozen Super Tuesday contests put him on the path to becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee to take on President Donald Trump.

A Biden campaign spokesperson said the contribution has since been refunded, which will be reflected in his next report filed in May.

The spokesperson declined to comment further.

Mr. Szekely did not immediately respond to an email on April 22 requesting comment, and a publicist who once represented him also did not immediately respond to a message.

The New York Times in 2017 published an investigation in which five women, four of whom spoke on the record, detailed misconduct by the comedian in the late 1990s and in the 2000s.

Mr. Szekely later said that their stories were true and that he was remorseful of his actions, but the fallout was swift.

FX Networks quickly dumped him from shows he was part of, Netflix scrapped plans for a stand-up special and the release of his feature film I Love You, Daddy was shelved.

HBO also removed his work from its on-demand video streaming service.

Presidential campaigns typically vet who donates to their campaigns and often return contributions from figures who could pose a problem.