Joe Biden raises $26million in 24 hours after VP announcement

Joe Biden raised $26 million for his presidential campaign in the 24 hours that followed his announcement that California Senator Kamala Harris would be his running mate.
Mr. Biden’s campaign said on Wednesday that the sum more than doubled the campaign’s previous record. It also received contributions from more than 150,000 new donors.
Ms. Harris is expected to play a prominent role in fundraising for the campaign.
Act Blue, the left’s online fundraising arm, reported taking in almost $11 million in the hours after the Harris announcement.
The Biden campaign expects a massive haul from a Wednesday evening grassroots fundraiser.
With Democrats now close to matching the massive $300 million cash stockpile President Donald Trump and the Republicans reported in July, that could lend a competitive edge just as the campaign enters the home stretch.
