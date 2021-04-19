U.S. President Joe Biden pressed on emissions goal

The emissions target, eagerly awaited by all sides of the climate debate, will signal how aggressively Mr. Biden wants to move on climate change.

When President Joe Biden convenes a virtual climate summit on Thursday, he faces a vexing task: how to put forward a nonbinding but symbolic goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that will have a tangible impact on climate change efforts not only in the U.S. but throughout the world.

The target Mr. Biden chooses “is setting the tone for the level of ambition and the pace of emission reductions over the next decade,″ said Kate Larsen, a former White House adviser.

Scientists, environmental groups and even business leaders are calling on Mr. Biden to set a target that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.

The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power and transportation sectors.