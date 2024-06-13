Joe Biden, PM Modi likely to 'encounter' each other on sidelines of G7 Summit: NSA Sullivan

U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would likely "have the opportunity to encounter one another" on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said in Washington on June 13.

“He [Biden] expects to see Prime Minister Modi here. It's up to the Indians to formally confirm his attendance, but our expectation is that the two of them will have the opportunity to encounter one another. The nature of that encounter is still fluid because so much of the schedule is fluid,” Mr. Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Italy to attend the G7 Summit, along with the U.S. President.

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told reporters in New Delhi that Mr. Modi would travel to Italy on June 13 in his first overseas trip after assuming office for a third consecutive term.

Italy has invited India to attend the 50th G7 Summit on June 14 as an Outreach Country.

Mr. Modi would meet the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Mr. Kwatra confirmed. However, details of bilateral or meetings with other leaders are still being worked out, he said.

Aboard Air Force One, Mr. Sullivan told reporters that Mr. Biden spoke with Mr. Modi over phone while they were in Paris to congratulate him on the election outcome and on being sworn in as Prime Minister for a third term.

Responding to a question on allegations related to the involvement of an Indian official in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader, the NSA said the U.S. would continue to raise the matter at the highest level.

“We have made our views known on this issue, and it will be a continuing topic of dialogue between the U.S. and India, including at very senior levels,” Mr. Sullivan added.

