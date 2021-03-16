Joe Biden joins road show to promote relief plan

‘Help is here’ tour started on Monday.

President Joe Biden is joining top messengers already crisscrossing the country to highlight the benefits of his massive COVID-19 rescue plan, in his case by promoting aid for small businesses.

Mr. Biden is set to visit a small business in suburban Philadelphia on Tuesday, his initial trip outside Washington for the “Help is here” tour that got under way on Monday. Vice-President Kamala Harris dropped in on a COVID-19 vaccination site and a culinary academy in Las Vegas while First Lady Jill Biden toured a New Jersey elementary school.

“We want to avoid a situation where people are unaware of what they’re entitled to,” Ms. Harris said. “It’s not selling it; it literally is letting people know their rights. Think of it more as a public education campaign.”

The White House is wasting no time promoting the $1.9 trillion relief plan, looking to build momentum for the rest of his agenda and anxious to avoid the mistakes of 2009 in boosting that year’s recovery effort. Veterans of Obama’s administration acknowledge they did not do enough then to showcase their massive economic stimulus package.