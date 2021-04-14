International

Joe Biden invited to address U.S. Congress on April 28

U.S. President Joe Biden.   | Photo Credit: AFP

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday invited President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28.

“I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment,” Ms. Pelosi wrote in a letter to Mr. Biden that was released by her office.

In February, Ms. Pelosi said she would invite Mr. Biden to deliver the speech after Congress passed his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Mr. Biden signed the measure on March 11.

