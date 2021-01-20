Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Inauguration Day 2021 live updates | Acting Attorney General will resign after Biden takes oath

20 January 2021 19:25 IST

Joe Biden will take oath as the 46th President of United States

Months after the 2020 Presidential elections, Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America, and Kamala Harris as the country's first woman Vice President. Mr. Biden, 78, will take oath in a heavily fortified ceremony that is scheduled to begin at 8.30 p.m. IST, following which he is expected to deliver the inaugural address.

On the eve of his inauguration, Mr. Biden led a national memorial observance to honour the 400,000 Americans who have perished from COVID-19. He was accompanied by Vice President-elect Harris, Mr. Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden, and Ms. Harris' husband Doug Emhoff.

Meanwhile, outgoing President Donald Trump, who broke several conventions by refusing to attend Mr. Biden's oath-taking ceremony, urged prayers for the new administration. Mr. Trump had spent the past few months raging a spirited misinformation campaign about the 2020 election results, culminating in a siege of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. Five people, including a police officer, lost their lives in the violent attack.

Here are the live updates: (all times IST)

8.40 p.m.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will resign after Biden takes oath

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will resign when President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office.

The Justice Department says Mr Rosen’s resignation goes into effect at noon Wednesday.

Mr Rosen has run the department since former Attorney General William Barr resigned on Dec. 23. He was previously the deputy attorney general and deputy transportation secretary.

Mr Rosen has kept a low profile since he assumed the top job at the Justice Department. He has not held a press conference or addressed the press corps since he took the role, even after a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He has only released pre-recorded videos discussing the matter and issued statements.

Longtime Justice Department official Monty Wilkinson is expected to assume the role of acting attorney general while Judge Merrick Garland awaits confirmation by the Senate. - AP

8.15 p.m.

Trump follows tradition

The White House says the Republican President left behind a note for his successor.

Deputy press secretary Judd Deere declined to reveal what Mr. Trump wrote to Mr. Biden or to characterise the sentiment in the note, citing privacy for communication between presidents.

Mr. Trump has refused to publicly concede to Mr. Biden and did not mention the Democrat by name in a pair of farewell addresses.

The Marine One carrying President Donald Trump and Melania Trump departs the White House in Washington D.C. ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

Mr. Trump interrupted many traditions of the presidency, including by not attending Mr. Biden’s inauguration. Mr. Trump also did not invite Mr. Biden to the White House for a meeting after Mr. Biden was declared the winner of November’s presidential election.

8.00 p.m.

New administration has 'foundation to do something really spectacular': Trump

President Donald Trump says he thinks the new administration will have “great success” and claims to have laid the foundation for it.

Mr Trump says the new administration has the “foundation to do something really spectacular.” He made brief farewell remarks at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews before he boarded Air Force One for a flight to his Florida home.

A military aide carries the nuclear “football” with the equipment and nuclear codes to Marine One as U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania left the White House in Washington D.C. on January 20, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mr Trump did not mention President-elect Joe Biden by name during his Wednesday remarks.

Mr Trump told cheering, chanting supporters he’ll be watching and listening from a distance. He promised he will be back “in some form” and wished the crowd a “good life” before he and his wife boarded the plane.

Mr Trump wanted to be in Florida before Mr Biden becomes president at noon. - AP

7.30 p.m.

The Bidens, Kamala Harris attend church

President-elect Joe Biden is attending church ahead of his inauguration, a traditional step taken ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday are attending a service at Washington’s Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. With them are incoming Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

At Mr Biden’s invitation, the first couple is joined by a bipartisan group of members of Congress, including all four top-ranking members of congressional leadership.

That includes both Senate leaders, Republican Mitch McConnell and Democrat Chuck Schumer, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Many presidents have chosen St. John’s Episcopal Church, sometimes called “Church of the Presidents,” for the inaugural day service. Mr Biden is the second Catholic U.S. president, and St. Matthew’s is the seat of the Catholic archbishop of Washington.

Mr Biden spent Tuesday night at Blair House, a traditional move ahead of a president’s inauguration. - AP

7.20 p.m.

Donald Trump leaves White House

Donald Trump has left the White House for the final time as President.

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

Mr Trump emerged from the building on Wednesday morning and strode across the South Lawn to board Marine One. He said, “It’s been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime.”

Mr Trump now heads to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland.

From being one of the youngest senators to oldest U.S. President

Third time lucky is an apt phrase to describe the remarkable rise of Joe Biden, a veteran in US politics for around five decades, from being one of the youngest senators in history to the oldest American president.

The 77-year-old six-term Democratic senator, who triumphed over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s presidential election, ran twice unsuccessfully for President — in 1988 and 2008.

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Known as the “female Obama”, first time Senator Kamala Devi Harris has scripted history by becoming first woman, Black and Indian-American vice president of the United States.

Ms. Harris was picked by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate in August, months after she suspended her own presidential dreams, saying she lacked the financial resources to continue her campaign.

A fierce critic-turned ally of her former rival Biden, the 56-year-old California Senator is one of only three Asian Americans in the Senate and she’s the first Indian-American ever to serve in the chamber.

Ms. Harris is known for many firsts. She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco — the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position.

Biden’s inauguration: what it means for India | The Hindu In Focus podcast

In the course of this podcast we will discuss what the Biden presidency may mean for India, US relations, the US role in the world as well as America's relations with China.

Host: Ananth Krishnan

Guest: Suhasini Haidar, National and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Analysis | An inauguration modified by security and public health threats

The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice-President of the U.S. will be a highly unusual affair this year — curtailed and modified by various forces gone out of control. The COVID-19 pandemic and security threats from Trump supporters in the aftermath of U.S. President Donald Trump’s challenges to the results have compelled the Biden-Harris team to have an inauguration that will not be accessible to the masses, as is usually the case.

The setting — Washington D.C. — will be transformed with some 25,000 National Guardsmen to secure the proceedings . Additionally, the Trumps will be conspicuous by their absence, and the ceremony will consequently need further modification.

A musical tribute with Indian links at the Biden-Harris Inauguration

As part of a series of events to inaugurate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, members of some of the most established orchestras in the U.S. are getting together for a live-streamed musical tribute, “Fanfare for Joe and Kamala,” a day before the actual Inauguration. In the ensemble, whose members are drawn from the New York Philharmonic, the National Symphony and other big names in the business, is the recently formed South Asian Symphony Orchestra (SASO), which was co-founded by former Foreign Secretary and Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Nirupama Rao.

Principal horn player Nivanthi Karunaratne, a Sri Lankan American, will represent SASO in the ensemble. The group of 14, called the Hope and Harmony Ensemble, has been put together by Classical Movements run by Indian-origin Neeta Helms of Virginia.

Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik has made this sand sculpture at Puri Beach, Odisha

Biden ropes in 20 Indian-Americans, 17 in key White House positions

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has nominated at least 20 Indian-Americans, including 13 women, to key positions in his incoming administration, a record for the small ethnic community that constitutes one per cent of America’s population.

As many as 17 of them would be part of the Biden administration in the powerful White House complex.

