Joe Biden has surrendered to radical mob by naming Kamala Harris as running mate: Trump campaign

By naming Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice-President running mate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has surrendered to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding and appease socialist dictators, President Donald Trump campaign has alleged.

Also Read Democrat Joe Biden chooses U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as running mate

Launching a scathing attack on Ms. Harris, the Trump campaign said the Americans will resoundingly reject the absymal failures of Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.

“Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators,” Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 campaign’s senior advisor, said in a statement.

“At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favour of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence,” Ms. Pierson said.

Also read: Donald Trump suggests postponing Election Day as U.S. economy shows record contraction

The comments came as Mr. Biden on August 11 named Ms. Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate, making history by selecting the first African-American woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.

Ms. Harris, has been one of those Democratic Senators who has been leading the party’s charge against President Donald Trump, who is seeking his re-election from the Republican party.

Not long ago, Ms. Harris called Mr. Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received. “Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party,” Ms. Pierson said.

“In her failed attempt at running for President, Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare. She is proof that Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left,” Ms. Pierson said.

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel alleged that Ms. Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Mr. Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as President.

“These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans,” she said.